79,497 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 79,497 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.