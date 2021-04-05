799,996 Shares in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 799,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,000. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of MGM Resorts International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,032,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 311,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,779,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,448,000 after purchasing an additional 444,861 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,017 shares during the period. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.83 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.30%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,297,107 shares of company stock worth $85,684,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.