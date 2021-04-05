$81.35 Million in Sales Expected for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report $81.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $82.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty reported sales of $74.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year sales of $306.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.00 million to $308.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $331.34 million, with estimates ranging from $321.43 million to $349.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for e.l.f. Beauty.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ELF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $1,485,711.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $145,752.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,731.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,472,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 948,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after purchasing an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,030,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 73,375 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 141.80 and a beta of 2.02.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.