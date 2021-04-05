8,119 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Bought by Geier Asset Management Inc.

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $2,564,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.53.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $216.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $219.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

