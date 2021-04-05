864,371 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 864,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,316,000. Norges Bank owned 0.97% of Equinix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $678.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $662.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $719.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $819.30.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

