86,999 Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Purchased by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,778,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 908,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 858,533 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $149.14 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average of $151.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

