8,996 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.72.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 37,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,433. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.13 and a 52 week high of $126.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

