8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.38 Million

Analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $140.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.17 million and the highest is $142.18 million. 8X8 reported sales of $121.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $527.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.80 million to $529.81 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $612.85 million, with estimates ranging from $606.00 million to $621.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.96.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $58,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,933,400.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,812 shares of company stock valued at $657,749 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $58,486,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in 8X8 by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.98. 8X8 has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $39.17.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

