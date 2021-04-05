$91.43 Million in Sales Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post $91.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.20 million. Euronav reported sales of $383.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year sales of $582.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $450.60 million to $680.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $816.27 million, with estimates ranging from $726.10 million to $884.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Euronav by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its holdings in Euronav by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 210,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EURN opened at $9.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

