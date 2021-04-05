$92.33 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $92.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $362.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $348.29 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

MBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last 90 days. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

