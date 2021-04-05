$92.33 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report sales of $92.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.00 million and the lowest is $79.10 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $58.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $362.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.20 million to $393.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $348.29 million, with estimates ranging from $314.60 million to $406.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $111.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%.

MBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Merchants Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200 in the last 90 days. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.10. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.