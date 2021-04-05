$95.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to announce sales of $95.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.39 million and the lowest is $92.30 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $87.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $369.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $381.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $369.70 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $381.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $303,395. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $13,120,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,721,000 after buying an additional 279,620 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2,119.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 190,417 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,771,000 after buying an additional 115,845 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

