966,780 Shares in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Bought by Mufg Securities Canada LTD.

Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 966,780 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $54,581,000. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 7.6% of Mufg Securities Canada LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. owned approximately 0.05% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.50 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.90 on Monday, hitting $66.64. 67,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,858. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $67.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

