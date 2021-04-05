AAP (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Trading Down 15.2%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ)’s share price traded down 15.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 7,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 26,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

AAP Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AAPJ)

AAP, Inc provides power, comfort, and control systems for motor coaches, trucks, specialty vehicles, trailers, and other applications worldwide. The company offers air conditioning/heating systems, HVAC accessories, inverters and battery chargers, air purifiers, sound attenuating foams, refrigerators/freezers, icemakers, coolers, automatic computerized voltage disconnect systems, DC electrical systems, electrical start assist devices, and power transfer switches.

