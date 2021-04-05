AAX Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21,475.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded up 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. AAX Token has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $21,475.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00053746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.97 or 0.00683508 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00071459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028588 BTC.

AAX Token Coin Profile

AAB is a coin. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,005 coins. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en . AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform. More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion. “

AAX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

