ABB (NYSE:ABB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABB traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $31.32. 1,326,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,898. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

