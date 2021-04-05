Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,968,389 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 118,245 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 0.9% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.28% of Abbott Laboratories worth $543,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,159 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 108,700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $88,828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $118.94 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $210.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.87.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

