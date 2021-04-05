Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.89. 71,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $79.61 and a 1-year high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

