Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CAO Edward Carr Sells 20,445 Shares

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,638.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Edward Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, April 5th, Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $63,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,975. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 217.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,405 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.