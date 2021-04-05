Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CAO Sells $63,000.00 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CAO Edward Carr sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Carr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25.

Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,975. The stock has a market cap of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.69. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ABEO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 36.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

