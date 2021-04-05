Abulaba (AAA) Price Tops $0.0002

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 50.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Abulaba coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 43.4% lower against the dollar. Abulaba has a market cap of $2,892.64 and $408.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00677253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00071195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028520 BTC.

Abulaba Profile

Abulaba (CRYPTO:AAA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. The official website for Abulaba is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

