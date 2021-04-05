Abyss (ABYSS) Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Abyss token can currently be bought for $0.0894 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $20.45 million and $1.66 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $397.28 or 0.00672122 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00072040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00028787 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

