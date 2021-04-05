AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,509 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.45% of AC Immune worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the third quarter worth $159,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 89.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. 27.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

ACIU stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.82. AC Immune SA has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

