Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up to $29.04

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $30.72. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 61,278 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,362,828 shares of company stock valued at $256,901,511.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

