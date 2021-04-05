Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Gap Up to $29.04

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.04, but opened at $30.72. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $31.34, with a volume of 61,278 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 22,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $470,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks sold 120,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $2,476,151.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,380 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,743.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,362,828 shares of company stock valued at $256,901,511.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
