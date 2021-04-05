Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACHC opened at $56.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

