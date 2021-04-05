ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACAD. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.11. 242,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,230.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

