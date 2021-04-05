ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.32

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.32 and last traded at $20.58, with a volume of 12692 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACAD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $1,641,856.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,407,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,059,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,205,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $24,084,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

