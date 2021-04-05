ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACAD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.65.

NASDAQ ACAD traded down $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.11. 242,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,443. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $106,635.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after acquiring an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

