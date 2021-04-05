ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.65.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.18. 11,561,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,391. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. On average, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,888.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after buying an additional 160,482 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 311,707 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

