Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 10,923 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $121,136.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at $46,713,364.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ACEL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.23. 134,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,841. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 5.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

