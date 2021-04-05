Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein Sells 14,077 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $155,269.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,460,632.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $11.23. 134,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,841. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACEL. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after purchasing an additional 790,622 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 355,703 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,956,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

