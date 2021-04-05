Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski Sells 10,000 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total transaction of $1,407,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,344.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XLRN traded up $1.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,305. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.51.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. Analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $61,111,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 238,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,546,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.