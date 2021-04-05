Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 12-Month High at $281.93

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $281.93 and last traded at $281.46, with a volume of 4797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.34.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.68.

The firm has a market cap of $179.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.27 and a 200-day moving average of $247.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,735,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,096,000 after acquiring an additional 303,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

