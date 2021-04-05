ACE (TokenStars) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (ACE)

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 80.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. ACE (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $7,129.92 and $5.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACE (TokenStars) has traded down 80.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ACE (TokenStars) coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ACE (TokenStars) Coin Profile

ACE is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 coins and its circulating supply is 12,095,419 coins. The official website for ACE (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/en/ace . ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars . The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenStars, a blockchain company plans to tokenize aspiring celebrities careers. TokenStars aims to provide funding resources to sportsmen and other celebrities at the young age and to decentralize talent sourcing and promotion. Token holders can get compensations for successful players recommendations, localizing content, growing players fan bases and referring investors via a generous Bounty program. TokenStars will use the shared infrastructure and launch the new verticals to tokenize aspiring celebrities, including football, poker, basketball, hockey, cinema actors, musicians, models. “

Buying and Selling ACE (TokenStars)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACE (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACE (TokenStars) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ACE (TokenStars) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

