Achain Trading Up 65.8% This Week (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Achain has traded 65.8% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and $11.89 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00040078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00674431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 987,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

