Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sets New 12-Month High at $173.62

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $173.62 and last traded at $170.24, with a volume of 664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.90.

AYI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 938,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,608,000 after purchasing an additional 109,919 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,900,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,257,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

