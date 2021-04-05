AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Down 13.4% on Insider Selling

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) dropped 13.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$14.70 and last traded at C$15.06. Approximately 1,194,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 833,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.39.

Specifically, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total value of C$3,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,092,407 shares in the company, valued at C$39,101,855.81. Also, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total value of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164.

AT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$804.00 million and a P/E ratio of 208.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.60.

AcuityAds Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

