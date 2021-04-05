Ade LLC Invests $2.44 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ade LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,350 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Apple makes up approximately 2.0% of Ade LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 85,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,342,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 124,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,529,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 101,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,515,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 254,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,795,000 after buying an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.03.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.