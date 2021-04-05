Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.10

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $34.90, with a volume of 18297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 573.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adecco Group AG will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Adecco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

