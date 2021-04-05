AdEx (ADX) Market Cap Reaches $15.25 Million

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One AdEx coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00053773 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.37 or 0.00674635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00070689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00028439 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a coin. It launched on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

