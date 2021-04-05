AdEx Network One Day Volume Tops $21.79 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $169.42 million and $21.79 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One AdEx Network token can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00053664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00019975 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.12 or 0.00677689 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00072334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028819 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 122,416,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,274,348 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.