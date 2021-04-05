adidas (ETR:ADS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS) shares rose 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €271.90 ($319.88) and last traded at €270.75 ($318.53). Approximately 496,011 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €266.20 ($313.18).

ADS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €292.08 ($343.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €283.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €281.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 122.29.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

