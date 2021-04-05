ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADMA shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.84. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,338 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 21,020 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in ADMA Biologics by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 104,595 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

