ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 446.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADMA. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.83 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 193,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 21,020 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 104,595 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

