Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) will report sales of $3.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.72 billion. Adobe reported sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $18.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $483.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $462.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.26. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

