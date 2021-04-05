Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $547.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $483.34 on Monday. Adobe has a 12 month low of $289.71 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $462.33 and a 200-day moving average of $476.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

