ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Stock Holdings Increased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,520 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 42,556 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADT in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

ADT opened at $8.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.29.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. Equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.56%.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

