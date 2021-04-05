ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Up 5.9%

ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)’s share price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.96. 97,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,295,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is -155.56%.

In other news, EVP David W. Smail acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $48,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 407,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James David Devries acquired 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $1,019,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,918,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

