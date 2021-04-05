adToken (ADT) Trading Up 52.5% Over Last Week

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 5th. One adToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $4,636.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, adToken has traded 52.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00054156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.07 or 0.00678772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00072511 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028698 BTC.

About adToken

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

