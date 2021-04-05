Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,396,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 445,608 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.45% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $494,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $81.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 109.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.70 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

