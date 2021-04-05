Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.09

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.09 and last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 492223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.37.

AAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of C$562.46 million and a PE ratio of -2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.14.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

